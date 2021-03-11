The submission deadline for the Ligonier Valley Writers’ 30th annual Student Poetry Contest has been extended one week, from March 11 to March 18. The contest is open to grades 4 through 12.
To celebrate the contest’s 30th anniversary, LVW is increasing cash prize amounts this year. In each of nine categories, from haiku to rhymed forms, first prize will now earn $25, second prize $20 and third prize $15. For the best of the best in each grade group — now known as the Naccaratto Award, sponsored by longtime LVW member Michele Jones — each of the three winners will receive $30.
There are no entry fees to enter the contest. LVW said “if you’re a kid who likes to write, give it a try. Celebrate the start of spring (at last!) by crafting a prize-winning poem.” Homeschooled students are welcome.
The Student Poetry Contest entry form and contest rules are available online at www.LVWonline.org. You can read 2020’s winning poems on the LVW website.
For adults who are feeling creative, the reading period for submissions to The Loyalhanna Review is open. Submit your poem, essay, short story, or artwork before May 1. The Revised Guidelines are now up at www.LVWonline.org. We invite all authors and artists to check them and consider submitting.
In a news release, LVW said it hopes “to be able to celebrate our authors and artists in person and raise funds for printing the magazine at a publication party in July or August, but only COVID knows what will be possible four or five months from now. So in an attempt to plan ahead, we’re asking now for donations to help us figure out how many copies we can afford to print. Most years we print 1,500 copies. When LVW’s finances are especially healthy, we spring for 2,000. Everything else involved in creating The Loyalhanna Review is done by volunteers.”
If you’d like to help defray the cost of printing The Loyalhanna Review, send a check to Ligonier Valley Writers, P.O. Box B, Ligonier, PA 15658. All contributions, large and small, are tax deductible.
Donors’ names will be listed in the magazine and in the website version of the Review (unless they request anonymity). Donors unable to attend the publication party will be mailed two copies of The Loyalhanna Review.
LVW is an all-volunteer nonprofit group serving writers and readers throughout western Pennsylvania. For more about LVW programs, publications and writing contests, visit www.LVWonline.org.
