Dairy producers and other agriculture industries are invited to join Penn State Extension for the second installment of the Dairy Workforce Focus webinar series at noon Monday, Oct. 19.
This webinar will discuss how leadership is a key solution to the pandemic crisis and recovery. Also, participants will expand their thinking and find creative opportunities for improvement with Dr. Bob Milligan from Dairy Strategies, Inc.
The Dairy Workforce Focus webinar series is designed for dairy managers who supervise employees. Each session will include a guest speaker followed by time for questions and answers. The webinars will focus on your dairy workforce and will cover topics such as communication, opportunities to lead, train, and keep workers safe. A roundtable discussion of dairy workforce successes and struggles on the farm closes the series in February.
Other webinars in this series include:
Nov. 18 – Animal Handling and Safety with Dairy Workers
Dec. 21 – Effective Workforce Training
Jan. 25 – Communicating with Spanish-Speaking Workers
This webinar series is free to all participants. To learn more or register for the October 19 webinar, visit extension.psu.edu/dairy-workforce-focus-leadership-a-key-solution-to-pandemic-crisis-and-recovery. Registration closes at 11:59 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
