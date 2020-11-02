DAHS student takes part in Broadcom Masters Science Fair

Derry Area High School student Bella Speirs recently competed in the 2020 Broadcom Masters Science Fair Competition.
Broadcom Masters, a program of the Society for Science & the Public, is a national science competition for middle school students throughout the United States. The nomination designates the project as among the top 10% of middle school science fair projects in the country.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Society for Science & the Public and Broadcom Foundation opened Broadcom Masters to any middle school student who was registered at a Broadcom Masters affiliate fair for the 2020 academic year.
