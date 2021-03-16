Derry Area High School student Morgan Sobota was recently named a 2021 Carson Scholar. The Carson Scholars program recognizes students for high academic achievement, humanitarian qualities and community service.
Students are nominated by their respective school for recognition as a Carson Scholar. The selection process is competitive and about 500 new scholars nationwide are chosen annually.
Each year, the Carson Scholars Fund awards $1,000 college scholarships to a select group of high achieving students in grades 4-12. These students must show outstanding academic achievement and must have a minimum grade-point average of 3.75.
The Carson Scholars Fund was founded in 1994 by pediatric neurosurgeon Benjamin S. Carson to motivate and reward academic excellence in young people. The fund has awarded more than 7,000 scholarships and has scholars in all states, along with Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.