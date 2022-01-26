Mrs. Jennifer Welty of Derry Area School District Gifted Support K-12 offers “congratulations to Derry Area High School junior Elizabeth Kott who was selected as one of Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania’s 18 Under Eighteen award honorees.
“This award, presented by NextTier bank, celebrates 18 students chosen for their entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, and service to their communities. After casting a search across 56 counties within western Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia, a diverse committee of community members reviewed each nomination and interviewed 36 finalists before selecting the 18 honorees.
“The honorees will not only be recognized at an award ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh, but they will also be provided with additional educational and leadership opportunities.
“Junior Achievement recognized Kott’s volunteering efforts and community impact. Kott advocates for her peers and programs within her school and actively promotes mental health awareness. She is a member of Derry Area’s Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, through which she has contributed to several nationally recognized community give-back initiatives. Kott is also a member of several volunteer mentor programs. As a part of the program Outdoor Odyssey, she works with children to offer encouragement, promote academic success, and develop their leadership skills. She also volunteers her time at Derry Area Middle School to build relationships and provide support to girls through a program similar to Big Brothers Big Sisters, Club Ophelia.
“Tickets to the event are on sale now, with a limited number of in-person tickets available. JA will announce a virtual ticket option via its website, jawesternpa.org.”
