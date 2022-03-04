Cutrell-Barker promoted to AEI program supervisor

Meaghan Cutrell-Barker was recently promoted to Program Supervisor at Adelphoi Education Latrobe, it was announced this week.
After being with Adelphoi for five years, she will now oversee the AEI Latrobe Partial and Emotional Support Program as well as guide and support the treatment and education of all first- through eighth-grade students.
Cutrell-Barker holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from St. Vincent College and a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Goddard College and has proven a deep commitment to the youth she has counseled as well as her professional development during her time with Adelphoi. She is also certified in Trauma-Informed Care, Safe Crisis Management, CBT, DBT.
Cutrell-Barker lives in Latrobe with her husband, Derrick, and enjoys swimming, photography, yoga, mindfulness, wellness and being a dog and cat mom.
Adelphoi Education offers “a collaborative and therapeutic environment where students with unique emotional or behavioral challenges are prepared for success while in school – and throughout life. Adelphoi Education is a service within the continuum of Adelphoi, one of Pennsylvania’s leading providers of youth and services for more than 50 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.