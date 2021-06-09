CU alumna Carter will deliver Juneteenth message

Dr. Laurie Carter will deliver the keynote address during the 19th annual Juneteenth Celebration at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18. The event will be held via Zoom; all are welcome to join by going to https://clarion.zoom.us/j/94212427594.
Carter is a 1986 graduate of Clarion University and is president of Shippensburg University. Her presentation is titled “Don’t Get Weary.”
The Episcopal Diocese of Western New York and Northwestern Pennsylvania will join the celebration. In honor of that partnership, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry of the Episcopal Church in the United States of America, will provide a brief recorded message.
Juneteenth began in Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation was issued Jan. 1, 1863, slaves in Texas didn't receive word until two-and-a-half years later, June 19, 1865, that they were free.
The event is jointly sponsored by Clarion University and Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry.
