The second panel in Carnegie Science Center’s Vaccine Speaker Series 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10, will discuss community health and initiatives to help community members prevent the spread of infectious diseases. The series is sponsored by Highmark.
The event is free to attend, but preregistration (see below) is required to receive the webinar link. Features conversations with:
• Dr. Tullia C. Bruno, Ph.D., assistant professor of immunology, University of Pittsburgh, and a faculty member in the Tumor Microenvironment Center and the Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy Program at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.
• Dr. Paul Duprex, Ph.D., director, University of Pittsburgh Center for Vaccine Research, professor of microbiology and molecular genetics and Jonas Salk Endowed Chair for Vaccine Research at Pitt.
• Dr. Amesh Adalja, M.D., senior scholar, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Center for Health Security, an adjunct assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and an affiliate of the Johns Hopkins Center for Global Health.
• Dr. Obinna Nnedu, M.D., infectious diseases physician, Ochsner Health, New Orleans, Louisiana.
Go to https://members.carnegiemuseums.org/site/Calendar?id =80940&view=Detail
