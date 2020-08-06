Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema, Pittsburgh, is now showing a pair of documentaries, as well as new virtual offerings.
Now showing daily on-site at The Rangos Giant Cinema is “Humpback Whales” and “National Parks Adventure.”
For the safety of all guests, these guidelines are in place:
- All shows are in 2D, to avoid the use of 3D glasses;
- Seating is limited to a maximum of 24 people per show;
- Seats and armrests are cleaned and sanitized between each show.
Tickets may be purchased online at the lowered educational film ticket price of $6 for Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh Members and $7 for non-members.
For families looking to have a stay-at-home movie night, the center’s Rangos at Home offerings include a variety of flicks available to rent online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.