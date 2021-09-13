As teachers and students start another school year facing the challenges of the pandemic, Carnegie Science Center is offering a variety of engaging and dynamic education programs for pre-K–12 that can be delivered on-site at the museum, in-person at schools or online via a virtual learning platform.
“No matter what learning looks like for schools this year, we’re here to support teachers in reigniting their students’ passion for learning,” said Senior Director of STEM Education Nikole Sheaffer. “By supplementing what students are learning in the classroom, our curriculum-aligned programming encourages students to let curiosity drive them, think critically, use teamwork, and creatively express their ideas — all of which are key tenets of STEM-based learning.”
If schools are unable to visit the Science Center in-person for a traditional field trip, they have the option to book Exhibit Explorations virtual field trips. With four themed experiences tailored to grades three–12, Exhibit Explorations feature engaging demonstrations, exhibit tours, and live instruction from a team of Science Center educators – all of which are streamed directly to classrooms via the Brightspace online learning platform. Exhibit Explorations are packed with STEM lessons that meet Next Generation Science Standards and Pennsylvania State Science Standards.
Schools can bring the Science Center to them through Science on the Road and BNY Mellon Mobile Fab Lab outreach programs. Science on the Road offers in-person and virtual assembly programs and STEM-by-the-Hour classroom programs for students in grades K–eight that feature lessons in astronomy, biology, chemistry, engineering, physics and more. The Mobile Fab Lab is a traveling makerspace that invites students in grades three and up to experience the STEM-based maker movement through in-person and virtual workshops.
In addition to the above field trips and outreach programs that can be booked at any time, the Science Center presents several field trip events throughout the year that invite students to explore a wide range of STEM careers.
This fall’s events include:
One Friday per month, October 2021–May 2022
Grades six–12
Registration now open
SciTech Days connect middle school and high school students to real-world scientists, engineers, tradespeople, and other professionals from local companies and universities.
This school year, SciTech Days will be held as monthly in-person and digital events, with demonstrations, interviews, shows, and career conversations performed both at Carnegie Science Center and virtually streamed directly to classrooms. The onsite program will also include flash workshops that do not require registration.
Students can explore a new topic every month:
Oct. 15, 2021: Plants and Botany
Nov. 19, 2021: Space Travel and Astronomy
Dec. 3, 2021: Flight
Jan. 21, 2022: Health and the Human Body
Feb. 18, 2022: Our Rivers
March 18, 2022: Animals and Local Wildlife
April 22, 2022: Computer Science
May 20, 2022: Sports
Thursday–Friday, Oct. 21–22
Grades three–12
Registration opens Sept. 15
Celebrate National Chemistry Week as Carnegie Science Center staff and American Chemical Society partners perform demonstrations and career conversations both at the Science Center and online.
This year’s theme — “Fast or Slow, Chemistry Makes It Go!” – will explore chemical reactions and catalysts that speed them up. Students can discover chemistry career paths, interact with experts in the field, and enjoy a presentation of Reactions in Action, a chemi-cool theater show packed with elements of surprise.
Interested schools can call 412-237-3400 to learn more about their field trip options and start booking their program today. More information about the Science Center’s field trips can be found at https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/fieldtrips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.