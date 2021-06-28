Pittsburgh’s most immersive movie theater – The Rangos Giant Cinema – reopens on Saturday, July 3, with the premiere of “The Search for Snow,” a documentary displaying dazzling scenery and adaptable wildlife that depend on snow for survival.
A passion for skiers, a child’s dearest wish, a village’s deepest desire — snow is cause for joy. And while snow represents the magic of Christmas, it is also a necessity for world water resources and for others, their livelihood. In an ever-changing world climate, a meteorologist follows the patterns of weather systems from the French Alps to Iceland to the state of New York and helps the audience to understand different types of snow, where it falls and why— as well as its crucial impact on vegetation, wildlife and people.
On the shores of Lake Ontario in New York, discover a real cloud wall filling the space between the lake and the sky. As the cloud wall moves over the state of New York, the biggest snow crystals in the world fall to the earth. In the French Alps, referred to as a living laboratory by the meteorologist, see the mountains transform after one day of snowfall into a winter wonderland teeming with wildlife. Learn about how the snow blanket that covers plants protects them from animals and frigid temperatures. Viewers discover why snowflakes always have six points, and no man-made machine can recreate one. Captured with 4K digital technology, the audience will feel as though they are traversing the Alpine mountains with an ibex, skiing in the mountains of France, and flying over crystal glaciers in Antarctica. From the producers of Hurricane 3D, immerse yourself in the magic of snow!
The Rangos boasts a 70-by-38-foot Certified Giant Screen, crystal-clear 4K images, brilliant colors, and rich surround sound. It features a premium Dolby Atmos® surround sound system with 45 speakers. (The average giant screen has 14.)
Carnegie Science Center welcomes all visitors, including those in wheelchairs on the deck of its USS Requin (SS 481) submarine. Below-deck visits require full mobility.
Hearing assistance devices are available for The Rangos Giant Cinema; ask when you buy your ticket.
For specific questions about wheelchairs, strollers or other programmatic or equipment needs, see the ticket counter on the first floor of the main building or contact the operations department at 412-237-1641 or info@carnegiesciencecenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.