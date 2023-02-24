Aria Crow is celebrating her first birthday Friday, Feb. 24.
Asher Crow also is celebrating his first birthday Feb. 24.
The twins’ parents are Chip and Kate Crow (Unity Township) and their grandparents are Alana and Mike Skapura (Pleasant Unity), Nick Revitsky and Dina Harr (Latrobe) and Bobbie Shaffor (Latrobe).
Aria and Asher are celebrating with a Dr. Seuss-themed party.
