My feet were always cold, so I used one of those reflector things for a car window that was just lying around.
I took the liner out of my boots, traced it onto the reflector, cut out the traced pieces, and then slipped it and the liner into my boots.
I no longer have cold feet. I made them for my whole family. They often can be found at thrift stores. Seva
