Couple holds wedding on Ligonier Diamond

Rene and Becky Burger and Dave and Sona Adamson, both of Irwin, announce the wedding of their children, Dr. Matthew Burger and Nicolette Adamson, on May 23, 2020, on the Ligonier Diamond with their immediate family.
In attendance were their parents; Nicolette’s grandparents, John and Phyllis DeSanty; Matt’s grandparents, Harry and Velma Smith; Nicolette’s brother, Dylan and his girlfriend, Emily Hoffman, and the maid of honor, Kathryn Curry. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Keith Kaufold.
The couple’s Pittsburgh wedding was postponed until Aug. 22 because of the coronavirus pandemic. They graduated from Penn-Trafford High School in 2012.
Nicolette attended Robert Morris University, graduating with a degree in actuarial science in 2016. She is currently working for Geico in Washington, D.C.
Matthew attended the University of Pittsburgh, graduating with a degree in the biological sciences in 2016. He continued his education at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine, graduating on May 15, 2020, with a doctor of medicine degree with a specialty in diagnostic radiology.
The couple plans to reside in Tampa, Florida, for the first year of his residency program and in Orlando, Florida, for the next four years. Nicolette plans to transfer with Geico in Florida to continue her career.
A honeymoon in Jamaica is planned for December.
