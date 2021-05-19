YWCA Westmoreland County’s Technology Center, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, is offering the following wellness and technology classes starting in June:
- Yoga with Nancy Micheals — 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 24, July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29;
- Computer basics — 6 to 9 p.m. June 8, 15, 22, July 6;
- Microsoft Word for Beginners — 6 to 9 p.m. May 27, June 10, 17, 24;
- Microsoft Excel for Beginners — 6 to 9 p.m. June 14, 21, 28, July 12;
- Technology for seniors using a smartphone or tablet — 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 9, 16, 23, 30;
- Smartphones/tablets — 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 24, July 1, 8, 15;
- Facebook for 50-plus — 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. June 18, 25, July 2;
- Technology Q & A for computers, smartphones and tablets — 1:30 to 3 p.m. June 8;
Private tutoring is available for computers, tablets, e-readers and smartphones, while customized business computer training is also available. Call to schedule. Only eight students are taken per class.
To reserve a seat in a class, call 724-834-9390.
