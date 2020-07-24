Frank Kapr, CFSP. was recently installed as the 2020-21 president of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association during a dinner in Harrisburg. Organized in 1881, PFDA is one of the largest state funeral director associations in the nation.
Kapr is the president/owner of Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc., Scottdale. He is a graduate of the former Immaculate Conception High School, Connellsville, the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science and received his associates degree from Point Park University.
He is a five-time recipient of the National Funeral Directors Associations Eagle Award and recently the Golden Eagle Award for outstanding services.
He assisted in the recovery and identification process of the crash of US Air Flight No. 427, in Hopewell Township, near the Pittsburgh International Airport, Sept. 8, 1994, and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Shanksville, Somerset County, on Sept. 11, 2001. He has been a member of the Glenn Gelder Foundation for Mass Fatality Preparedness since June 2003.
Frank is married to Rhenee Gadd Kapr and resides above the funeral home with their pet “Yorkie” Rylee.
