With the American Red Cross facing a severe blood supply shortage nationally, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center will host a community blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at the hospital’s main campus location in the 8th Ward of Johnstown.
Donors who sign up will receive a $5 Amazon gift card (via email) and a T-shirt, while supplies last.
The American Red Cross is currently experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. The Red Cross urgently needs blood donors of all types, especially type O, and platelet donors to overcome this severe blood shortage.
“Many of those patients who deferred care during the height of the pandemic are presenting with more advanced disease progression, requiring increased blood transfusions,” said Elizabeth Dunmore, M.D., chief medical officer, Conemaugh Health System. “Blood shortages can have a significant impact on patient care, so a more stable blood supply means better medical care for our community.”
“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Autumn Moore, district manager of donor recruitment, American Red Cross. “As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need. Please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives.”
The drive will take place in the Myron C. Williams conference room on the second floor of the Good Samaritan building (1020 Franklin St.). Donors may park in the campus’s North parking garage on Valley Pike and take a parking ticket. Complimentary parking vouchers will be distributed at the blood drive and collected as donors exit the garage. All participants are required to wear a mask and to self-screen upon arrival at a temperature kiosk on Level D of the parking garage or at the North entrance of the Good Samaritan circle. Signage will be posted to direct participants to the blood drive. Public transportation is available via CamTran. Those interested in donating should visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 814-534-9805 to schedule an appointment.
Donors can also sign up to donate blood at the Red Cross’ Johnstown Blood Donation Center (250 Jari Drive) by visiting www.redcrossblood.org.
