The Conemaugh Health System will host a Career Fair on Wednesday, June 2, in the Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health Programs Building on the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center campus from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.  Interviews will be available on site and qualified applicants may receive job offers, pending clearances and screenings, Kristen Hudak, marketing communications director, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

