The Johnstown Symphony Community Strings, under the direction of Beth Pile, will begin a new semester of weekly rehearsals 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at St. David’s Lutheran Church in Davidsville. Any adult who plays an orchestral string instrument (violin, viola, cello, or bass) is welcome to join. There are no tryouts, and the ensemble includes players of all ages and ability levels.
Following eight weeks of rehearsal, there will be a performance for family and friends and open to the public 7:30 p.m. May 14 at St. David’s Lutheran Church and on 7 p.m. May 15 at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County.
Anyone who is interested in joining the Community Strings can download information on the JSO website: www.johnstownsymphony.org or call the JSO office at 814-535-6738. The registration deadline is Friday, March 13.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra created the Community Strings in 2009 to offer “a creative outlet for adult string players interested in a fun and collaborative musical experience,” according to Pile, current Johnsown Symphony Orchestra manager and retired JSO violinist, who directs the ensemble. “I really enjoy making music with this wonderful group of people and making new friends. It’s so great to work with people who enjoy the same things you do and are eager to learn new things.”
Pile is also a string teacher in the Johnstown/Somerset area and enjoys the educational aspect of this group as well. “We encourage anyone in the community who plays violin, viola, cello or bass to join us. All levels of players are welcome. I choose a variety of music that I think everyone will be able to play, and I love to see their smiles when they succeed!”
