Grove City College is partnering with Quest Diagnostics, one the nation’s largest and best-known medical laboratory companies, to screen and possibly test students for coronavirus before they return to campus for in-person instruction next month.
“This is a critical step we are taking to safeguard the health of our campus before classes begin on Aug. 24. It also affords the college the opportunity to establish a baseline for health and the ability to benchmark trends,” College President Paul J. McNulty said.
Detailed instructions for the screening process will be distributed to students in the near future.
