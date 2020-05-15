MONDAY, MAY 18
10 a.m., Westmoreland County Prison Board, courthouse
TUESDAY, MAY 19
5 p.m., Latrobe Municipal Authority, authority office
7 p.m., Ligonier Township Zoning Hearing Board, municipal building
7:30 p.m., Greater Latrobe School Board, Center for Student Creativity
WEDNESDAY, MAY 20
3 p.m., Unity Township Municipal Authority, authority office
7 p.m., Derry Borough Municipal Authority, authority office
THURSDAY, MAY 21
4:30 p.m., Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Commission, City Hall
6:30 p.m., Derry Area School Board, audion
Note: Times and statuses of meetings are subject to change after press time because of the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, some of these meetings will be held remotely via the internet.
