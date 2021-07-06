Bible Baptist Church, 232 Route 217, Latrobe (Derry Township), has announced its summer Community Care program, “You Are Not Alone.”
Bible Baptist Church has done a Community Care summer outreach program since 2012, although it did experience a temporary pause in 2020 due to COVID-19. BBC is relaunching this program under its new heading of “YANA” this summer, and to reach out to its Latrobe neighbors and surrounding communities.
While many people feel closed off and disconnected, especially because of the recent pandemic, Bible Baptist Church wants its neighbors to know that “You Are Not Alone.” BBC’s goal is to show that “simple acts of kindness and love can make a difference for the people in this community. The goal of YANA is to reach the individuals and families who need help during these difficult times.”
Pastor Matthew Schwender, pastor of Bible Baptist Church for 16 years, added, “We have seen lives changed over the years as we remain faithful to our community outreach programs. BBC looks forward to helping the community through community outreach events and the various resources which will be available on the YANA website (www.yanalatrobe.com).”
Bible Baptist Church will hold outreach events this summer to be a help and blessing to their community. The information about these events will be made available to the public on the YANA Latrobe website.
This summer outreach program will conclude with a 60th-anniversary celebration in September, which will highlight the faithful ministry of Bible Baptist Church to this community since 1961.
For additional information, visit www.yanalatrobe.com or call the church at 724-539-8299.
