Women Supporting Women will meet 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 25, Oct. 30, Nov. 27 and Dec. 18 in the Temple of Praise Fellowship Hall, 302 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg (across from the post office).
A spokeswoman said, “On Sept. 25, come and listen as Joan tells of her life as a young child living with her four sisters in foster care. Not knowing much about her parents, and not having the guidance or wisdom that all children need. Listen as she tells how it affected her life, until one day she met a man who told her all she ever did, and he started her on the path of faith hope and healing.
“In John 4:29, Jesus spoke to a Samaritan woman who was drawing water from the common well, and he told her all about herself.
“A chance meeting at the common well changed the Samaritan woman’s life just as it did Joan’s.
“They became ‘Well Dwellers.’ Are you a ‘Well Dweller,’ or desire to be one? Then come listen to the women whose lives were changed at the Well and learn how you too can be on the new path of faith, hope and healing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.