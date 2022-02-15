West Newton Church of God, 157 N. Second St., will celebrate Ash Wednesday, March 2, at 7 p.m. Pastor Beth Dunlap said, “All are invited to attend as we start Lenten worship.”
On Friday, March 4, the town of West Newton will celebrate World Day of Prayer with the theme “England, Wales and Northern Island” at 11 a.m. in West Newton United Presbyterian Church, East Main and Third streets. A light luncheon willl be served immediately following the service.
Sunday, March 6, at the Church of God at 10:30 a.m. the first Sunday of Lent will be the Ordinance Communion. Donations of toothbrushes and toothpaste for the Food Bank will be accepted that Sunday.
May 5, Kathy Joseph has planned a bus trip to Sight and Sound Theater in Lancaster County to see “David.”
Cost is $145. Phone the church 724-872-7467 for further information or to sign up for the May 5 trip.
