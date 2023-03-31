The Greensburg Ministerial Association is once again sponsoring the “Way of the Cross” outdoor drama on Good Friday (April 7), beginning on the steps of Westmoreland County Courthouse, Main Street, at 11:30 a.m.
The public is invited to follow the procession through the streets of Greensburg, ending on the steps of the First United Methodist Church, 15 E. Second St., at noon for “Reflections on Good Friday.” The flier adds, “Come and worship as you are able.”
