Greensburg Church of the Brethren will host a "Washed In the Blood" Revival 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 16, at the 554 Stanton St. church.
Four featured guests are scheduled — Friday: Dan Rhodes and John Knoll, and Saturday: Shelli Prindle and Vision Quartet.
Julie Ruane, administrative assistant, said admission is free. The public is welcome. Visit gbgcobrethren.org for other details.
