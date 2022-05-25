No Walls Ministries’ Vacation Bible School, “Big Fish Bay — Hooked on God’s Mercy,” will be underway 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, to Friday, June 24, at the church, 214 Church St., New Alexandria.
All are welcome. Dinner, songs, crafts and Bible lesson are included at no cost.
“A parent must stay if the child is not potty trained,” noted spokeswoman Julie Ruane.
Register online at www.nowallspgh.org. Include child’s name, age, address, any allergies and special needs to be aware of as well as the name of person who will pick up each night. Photo ID required.
