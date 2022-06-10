The Rev. William Lueke, pastor, this week announced Hope Evangelical Methodist Church, 131 Church St., Youngstown, will host Vacation Bible School for all children ages 4-12 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 20-24.
“Camp Kilimanjaro: An Epic Expedition Through Proverbs” will have Bible lessons, crafts, games, music and snacks.
Call the church office at 724-539-0427 for further details or to pre-register your child.
Pastor Bill added, “Pre-registration is NOT required.”
