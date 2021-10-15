The public is invited to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, for a presentation on “Angels and Demons” by the Rev. John Nosal of St. Michael’s Orthodox Christian Church 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, in Fellowship Hall. Refreshments will be provided.
Sign up by Tuesday, Oct. 26, on the bulletin board in Trinity’s office hallway or call the host church office at 724-537-4450.
