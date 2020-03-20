The Rev. Jeffrey L. Schock, pastor, Wednesday afternoon announced “All worship services and church activities at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe are canceled for the next two weeks. The Sunday 8:15 a.m. worship radio broadcast will continue on WCNS 1480 AM. Please check our website www.trinitylatrobe.com for updates and other resources to give support and to keep us connected during this time.”
* * *
Area pastors may submit church news updates to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz via lb.society@verizon.net
