Pastor Tom Shrum from Latrobe United Methodist Church announced an event that the Greater Latrobe High School and Derry Area High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes Clubs have done the last six years at the Greater Latrobe vs. Derry Area wrestling match called “Take Down Hunger.”
The pastor said, “We ask people to bring canned goods to the match, and we donate them to the Westmoreland County Food Bank. The match is this Saturday, Dec. 21, at Derry Area High School at 7 p.m.”
* * *
