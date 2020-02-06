The Laurel Harmony Chapter of the Sweet Adelines will be in concert 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, in Bradenville United Methodist Church, Route 982.
Church spokeswoman Nancy Byers said the public is invited to attend this performance of a cappella, four-part harmony music. A freewill offering will be taken.
