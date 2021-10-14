Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, 125N Liberty St., Blairsville, continues to hold its online children’s Sunday School. This class is posted by the Rev. John Smaligo each Sunday morning and can be watched any time after 9 a.m. The pasto said, “Be prepared for some wonderful songs with Charlotte Robertson the last Sunday of each month. This can be viewed on our Facebook page, Hebron Lutheran Church. You do not need to be a child to appreciate the weekly lesson. Please join us.”
In addition, the Adult Sunday School class meets at Hebron each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The focus is a video series “The Chosen.” “Digging deeper into the backstories and context of the people and events of the gospels, season one introduces Simon Peter, Nicodemus, Mary Magdalene, Matthew and Jesus in a way never before seen on film,” noted the pastor. “We hope to see you there!”
