The Rev. Christine Doren, pastor, invites everyone to join the Stahlstown United Methodist Charge in celebrating Christmas in July with “some great special events.”
On July 24, there will be a Block Party Picnic held at the parsonage at 114 Hoffer Plan Road in Stahlstown. All are welcome; RSVP to 724-593-7417 and bring a new toy for the Christmas in July Toy Drive. These toys will be part of the Open Hands Boutique Toy Sale in December. This sale helps local families provide a better, yet low cost, Christmas for their children, and the proceeds help the ministry provide layettes for every WIC-eligible mother who gives birth in Westmoreland County.
The pastor added, “We also invited everyone to join us Sunday, July 25, for Christmas in July Sunday worship. We worship at three churches: Zion UMC at 9 a.m., Pleasant Grove UMC at 10 a.m. and Trinity UMC at 11 a.m. We will sing Christmas carols and spend time remembering our Savior’s birth. Every service has a special children’s time, and at our 11 a.m. service at Trinity we offer Children’s Church during the adult sermon time.
“Throughout the whole month we will be collecting toys for the toy drive at each church, or they can be dropped off by the Christmas tree in the front yard of the parsonage from Saturday, July 24, through the end of the month.”
Any question may be directed to Pastor Christine at 724-593-7417 or at Pastor@StahlstownCharge.org.
