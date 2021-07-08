St. Vincent Basilica Parish, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township, is offering a Divorce Support Group on Wednesdays from Sept. 8 to Dec. 8.
The support group is geared for those who want to “find help, hope and healing through learning and sharing with others with similar issues.”
For more information, go to basilicaparishstv.org/divorce-support or contact Director of Social Ministry Teri Pomerleau at tpomerleau@dioceseofgreensburg.org or 724-539-8629, ext. 15.
