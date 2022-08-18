St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township, is accepting registrations for its “Discovering Christ” series.
Teri Pomerleau, director of social ministry for the parish, invites interested persons to “join us for this exciting seven-session series where we gather to share delicious dinners, listen to dynamic teaching and explore answers to some of the most important questions worth asking about God and finding ultimate purpose in life.”
Sessions will be underway 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 13 to Oct. 25, at St. Vincent Parish Grove, 320 Monastery Drive, Unity Township. A “life-changing retreat” will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
Dinner and program are offered at no cost, but registration is required to provide materials and meals. Seating is “limited to the first 75 participants.”
For additional information, contact Kristina Davies at kristina.davies@email.stvincent.edu or 724-539-8629, ext. 19.
