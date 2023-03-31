St. Vincent monks instituted into Ministry of Lector

Twelve seminarians from St. Vincent Seminary, Unity Township, were recently instituted into the Ministry of Lector by the Most Rev. John C. Iffert, bishop of the Diocese of Covington, Kentucky, the archabbey announced Thursday.
The seminarians are from the dioceses of Pittsburgh, Covington, Ogdensburg and Charleston, as well as Mary Mother of the Church Abbey, Richmond, Virginia, and St. Vincent Archabbey.
The lector reads the word of God in the liturgical assembly, except the Gospel, in the Mass and other sacred celebrations, recites the psalms between the readings, and can also present the intercessions.
ST. VINCENT ARCHABBEY
Brother Bede Maxson, OSB, of St. Vincent Archabbey, is a 2016 graduate of Cornwall Central High School, New Windsor, New York. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace administration and operations from Oklahoma State University in 2019. He earned a Master of Arts degree in Catholic philosophical studies from St. Joseph’s Seminary, Douglaston, New York, in 2021.
Brother José Rosa, OSB, is the son of Alex Rosa Jr. and Margaret Rosa of Odenton, Maryland. He graduated from Mount St. Joseph High School in 2016 and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree magna cum laude from St. Vincent College in 2020, majoring in philosophy and politics.
Brother Francisco Whittaker, OSB, of St. Vincent Archabbey is the son of Daniel and Kathleen Whittaker of Grove City. He is a 2015 graduate of Mother of Divine Grace School, Ojai, California. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in biochemistry from St. Vincent College in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.