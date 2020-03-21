Because of the ongoing coronavirus situation, St. Vincent Archabbey and Seminary is offering daily Mass online Mondays to Saturdays.
The Mass is also recorded so that people unable to watch at 8 a.m. can view it online at their convenience. The link is posted on the seminary’s website, www.saintvincentseminary.edu, as well as on the archabbey and seminary Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SaintVincentSeminary/.
Kim Metzgar, director of public relations for the archabbey and seminary, added, “On Sundays we are encouraging people to watch Bishop Malesic’s Sunday Mass at 9 a.m., which can be found through the Diocese of Greensburg’s website, www.dioceseofgreensburg.org.”
* * *
Area pastors may submit church news updates to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz via lb.society@verizon.net
