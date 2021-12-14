St. Stephen’s Orthodox Catholic Church, 1520 Susan Drive off Mission Road, Unity Township, will host a healing service 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the church.
The Very Rev. Tony Joseph, pastor, said, “All in attendance will be anointed with oil from the shrine to the holy St. Nectarios who is the patron saint of all who suffer from the dread disease of cancer.
“All are invited to come and pray for a miracle of healing for themselves or a loved one who needs a miracle. During this period of advent we can ask Jesus to bless us with a miracle that He will give to us as a special Christmas gift through our prayers and the prayers of St. Nectarios.”
