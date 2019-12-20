St. Stephen Orthodox Catholic Church, Unity Township, announced its Christmas week of services:
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m. Christmas Eve service.
Wednesday, Dec. 25, 10 a.m. Christmas Divine Liturgy.
Thursday, Dec. 26, 8 a.m. Service to the Holy Mother.
Friday, Dec. 27, 8 a.m. Service to St. Stephen.
The Very Rev. Tony Joseph, host pastor, welcomes everyone to attend. The church is located on Susan Drive off Mission Road in Lawson Heights.
* * *
