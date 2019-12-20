St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 108 Dutch Hill Road, Latrobe (Trauger, Mount Pleasant Township), announced its Christmas schedule and plans for its free New Year’s Day Pork and Sauerkraut Dinner.
The secretarial team said, “Please join your neighbors for our celebration of the Christmas season and free dinner and fellowship. We also offer a stocked food pantry for anyone in need of food during the holiday season.”
Scheduled are:
Sunday, Dec. 22, youth Christmas program at 10:30 a.m.
Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, family service at 7 p.m. and candlelight service at 10:30 p.m.
Christmas Day, Dec. 25, no service.
Sunday, Dec. 29, 10:30 a.m. Lessons and Carols and no Sunday School.
Wednesday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day, free Pork ‘n’ Sauerkraut Dinner from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
In addition to the traditional pork and sauerkraut, the free meal open to the community includes mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fresh dinner rolls, hot dogs, homemade desserts, and beverages.
Sunday, Jan. 5, resume normal schedule: 9:15 a.m. Sunday School and 10:30 a.m. worship service.
