The schedule of August services for St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, Route 381, Rector, was announced Monday.
Belva McKlveen, parish secretary, noted in her email release, “We do have a new rector who will begin on Aug. 6. Her name is the Rev. Marjorie Bevans.”
Sunday, Aug. 6
Holy Eucharist Rite I 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist Rite II 10 a.m.
Punch on the Porch after the 10 a.m. service.
Sunday, Aug. 13
One Combined Service
Holy Eucharist Rite II 9 a.m.
Punch on the Porch after the 9 a.m. service.
Sunday, Aug. 20
Holy Eucharist Rite I 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist Rite II 10 a.m.
Punch on the Porch after the 10 a.m. service.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Holy Eucharist Rite I 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist Rite II 10 a.m.
Punch on the Porch after the 10 a.m. service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.