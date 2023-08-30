The schedule of September services and other activities for St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, 2535 Route 381 in Rector, was announced Monday by the Rev. Marjorie Bevans, rector of the Ligonier Township parish:
Sunday, Sept. 3
Holy Eucharist Rite I: 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist Rite II: 10 a.m.
Punch on the Porch after the 10 a.m. service
Sunday,
Sept. 10
Holy Eucharist Rite I: 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist Rite II: 10:30 a.m. (note time change)
Punch on the Porch after the 10:30 a.m. service
Wednesday,
Sept. 13
Holy Eucharist and Healing Prayer Service ~ 10 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 17
Holy Eucharist Rite I: 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist Rite II: 10:30 a.m.
Punch on the Porch after the 10:30 a.m. service
Sunday, Sept. 24
Holy Eucharist Rite I: 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist Rite II: 10:30 a.m.
Punch on the Porch after the 10:30 a.m. service
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Holy Eucharist and Healing Prayer Service ~ 10 a.m.
Visit the website www.stmichaelsligonier.org.
