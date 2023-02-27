St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, Route 381 in Rector, announced its March schedule of services:

Sunday, March 5

8 a.m. Holy Eucharist Rite I

10:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist Rite II

9:15 a.m. Adult Christian Education

Sunday, March 12

8 a.m. Holy Eucharist Rite I

10:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist Rite II

9:15 a.m. Adult Christian Education

Wednesday, March 15

10 a.m. Holy Eucharist and Healing Prayer Service

Sunday, March 19

8 a.m. Holy Eucharist Rite I

10:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist Rite II

9:15 a.m. Adult Christian Education

Sunday, March 26

8 a.m. Holy Eucharist Rite I

10:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist Rite II

9:15 a.m. Adult Christian Education

Wednesday, March 29

10 a.m. Holy Eucharist and Healing Prayer Service, according to Belva McKlveen, parish secretary.

* * *

EDITOR’S NOTE: Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition on Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.

Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.

Email updates for the directory by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.

(News of speakers, Bible studies, programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages.)

