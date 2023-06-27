Parish Secretary Belva McKlveen this week announced the schedule of July services at St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, 2535 Route 381, Rector:
Sunday, July 2
Holy Eucharist Rite I, 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist Rite II, 10 a.m.
Punch on the Porch after the 10 a.m. service
The Rev. Regis Smolko, supply minister.
Sunday, July 9
One Combined Service, Holy Eucharist Rite II, 9 a.m.
Punch on the Porch (Sundae Sunday) after the 9 a.m. service
The Rev. Regis Smolko, supply minister.
Sunday, July 16
Holy Eucharist Rite I, 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist Rite II, 10 a.m.
Punch on the Porch after the 10 a.m. service
The Rev. Jerry Nuernberger, supply minister.
Sunday, July 23
Holy Eucharist Rite I, 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist Rite II, 10 a.m.
Punch on the Porch after the 10 a.m. service
The Rev. Regis Smolko, supply minister.
Sunday, July 30
Holy Eucharist Rite I, 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist Rite II, 10 a.m.
Punch on the Porch after the 10 a.m. service
The Rev. Jerry Nuernberger, supply minister.
