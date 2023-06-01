St. Michael’s of the Valley Parish Secretary Belva McKlveen announced this schedule of June services for the Route 381, Rector, church, noting, "Beginning Sunday, June 4, our second service will begin at 10 a.m." 

Sunday, June 4

Holy Eucharist Rite I — 8 a.m.

Holy Eucharist Rite II — 10 a.m.

Punch on the Porch after the 10 a.m. service.

Sunday, June 11

Holy Eucharist Rite I — 8 a.m.

Holy Eucharist Rite II — 10 a.m.

Punch on the Porch after the 10 a.m. service.

Sunday, June 18

Holy Eucharist Rite I — 8 a.m.

Holy Eucharist Rite II — 10 a.m.

Punch on the Porch after the 10 a.m. service.

Sunday, June 25

Holy Eucharist Rite I — 8 a.m.

Holy Eucharist Rite II — 10 a.m.

Punch on the Porch after the 10 a.m. service.

www.stmichaelsligonier.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.