St. Michael’s of the Valley Parish Secretary Belva McKlveen announced this schedule of June services for the Route 381, Rector, church, noting, "Beginning Sunday, June 4, our second service will begin at 10 a.m."
Sunday, June 4
Holy Eucharist Rite I — 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist Rite II — 10 a.m.
Punch on the Porch after the 10 a.m. service.
Sunday, June 11
Holy Eucharist Rite I — 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist Rite II — 10 a.m.
Punch on the Porch after the 10 a.m. service.
Sunday, June 18
Holy Eucharist Rite I — 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist Rite II — 10 a.m.
Punch on the Porch after the 10 a.m. service.
Sunday, June 25
Holy Eucharist Rite I — 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist Rite II — 10 a.m.
Punch on the Porch after the 10 a.m. service.
