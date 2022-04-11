St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, Route 381, Rector, is again ready to begin listing its Sunday church services, according to Belva McKlveen, parish secretary:
8:30 a.m. Rite I, Holy Eucharist; 10 a.m. Rite II, Holy Eucharist
Questions? Email office@stmichaelsligonier.org or phone 724-238-9411 or visit www.stmichaelsligonier.org.
* * *
Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition on Friday to make sure their entries are up to date. Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation. (News of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages.)
Submit revisions by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz — lb.society@verizon.net.
