The April schedule for St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, Route 381, Rector, released Wednesday is as follows:
All services and activities at St. Michael’s of the Valley are canceled through Easter Sunday, April 12, including the Sunday, March 29, Holy Eucharist services previously announced.
Belva McKlveen, parish secretary, added, “Providing all health bans are lifted, we will proceed with the following services”:
Sunday, April 19 ~ Holy Eucharist ~ combined service 9:30 a.m. ~ No Christian Education.
Sunday, April 26 ~ Holy Eucharist 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. ~ Christian Education at 9:15 a.m.
HELOH (Holy Eucharist and Laying on of Hands) service: Wednesday ~ April 22 ~ 10 a.m.
* * *
Area pastors are encouraged to submit church news updates to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at lb.society@verizon.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.