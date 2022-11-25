The December schedule of services for St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, 2535 Route 381 in Rector, has been announced:
Sunday, Dec. 4
8 a.m. Holy Eucharist Rite I
10:30 a.m. Holy Eucharist Rite II
Adult Christian Education 9:15 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
8 a.m. Morning Prayer
10:30 a.m. Morning Prayer
Adult Christian Education 9:15 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
10 a.m. one combined service “Lessons and Carols” followed by brunch.
Adult Christian Education 9:15 a.m.
Saturday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve
9 p.m. Holy Eucharist Rite II
Sunday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day
10:30 a.m. Morning Prayer, one combined service, according to Belva McKlveen, parish secretary.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Area pastors are asked to check the Directory of Area Churches Page A6 in the Bulletin Weekend edition on Friday to make sure their entries are up to date.
Included are the name of the church, its address, pastor’s name and times of Masses, services, Sunday School, Communion and sacrament of reconciliation.
Email updates by 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(News of guest speakers, Bible studies, special programs, fundraisers etc. are published on the Lifestyles pages.)
