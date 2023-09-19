The Rev. Marjorie Bevans, rector, and Belva McKlveen, parish secretary, announced the October schedule of services for St. Michael’s of the Valley Episcopal Church, 2535 Route 381, Rector:
Sunday, Oct. 1
Holy Eucharist Rite I — 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist Rite II — 10:30 a.m.
Adult Christian Education resumes 9:15 a.m.
Coffee Hour after the 10:30 a.m. service.
Sunday, Oct. 8
Holy Eucharist Rite I — 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist Rite II —10:30 a.m.
Adult Christian Education — 9:15 a.m.
Coffee Hour after the 10:30 a.m. service.
Wednesday, Oct. 11
Holy Eucharist and Healing Prayer Service — 10 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 15
Holy Eucharist Rite I — 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist Rite II — 10:30 a.m.
Adult Christian Education — 9:15 a.m.
Coffee Hour after the 10:30 a.m. service.
Sunday, Oct. 22
Holy Eucharist Rite I — 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist Rite II — 10:30 a.m.
Adult Christian Education — 9:15 a.m.
Coffee Hour after the 10:30 a.m. service.
Wednesday, Oct. 25
Holy Eucharist and Healing Prayer Service — 10 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29
Holy Eucharist Rite I — 8 a.m.
Holy Eucharist Rite II — 10:30 a.m.
Adult Christian Education — 9:15 a.m.
Coffee Hour after the 10:30 a.m. service.
